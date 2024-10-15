Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2806855https://zeenews.india.com/world/hamas-aerial-operations-head-samer-abu-daqqa-killed-in-september-airstrike-israel-2806855.html
NewsWorld
ISRAEL-PALESTTINE

Hamas Aerial Operations Head Samer Abu Daqqa Killed In September Airstrike: Israel

Abu Daqqa got involved in numerous drone attacks and played a central role in Hamas' aerial operations after succeeding former Hamas aerial array chief Asem Abu Rakaba, who was assassinated by Israel last October, according to the statement.

|Last Updated: Oct 15, 2024, 07:40 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Hamas Aerial Operations Head Samer Abu Daqqa Killed In September Airstrike: Israel

The head of Hamas' Aerial Unit was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, Israeli military and security agency said. Israel's military and Shin Bet domestic security agency announced in a joint statement the killing of Samer Abu Daqqa, head of Hamas' aerial operations, in an attack by warplanes in September, Xinhua news agency reported.

Abu Daqqa got involved in numerous drone attacks and played a central role in Hamas' aerial operations after succeeding former Hamas aerial array chief Asem Abu Rakaba, who was assassinated by Israel last October, according to the statement.

Israeli security officials said Abu Daqqa was also a key figure behind Hamas' paraglider and drone infiltrations into southern Israel during its surprise attack against Israel on October 7, 2023, which resulted in 1,200 fatalities and triggered the ongoing Israeli retaliatory campaign in Gaza.

The Israeli assaults on Gaza have so far killed 42,289 Palestinians, the Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement on Monday.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Fake Medicines Worth Lakhs Seized in Kanpur
DNA Video
DNA: What is Om Certificate? A new controversy has erupted
DNA Video
DNA: Zakir Naik Sparks Controversy in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan Under Lockdown! No Pandemic, Just Government Incompetence
DNA Video
DNA: Congress Weakened in indi Alliance After Haryana Defeat
DNA Video
DNA: Omar Abdullah to Become J&K CM, Independent MLAs Join NC
DNA Video
DNA: Ratan Tata - A True Patriot's Final Farewell
DNA Video
DNA: Why Do Attacks Happen During Hindu Festivals?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Government’s Big Move for Kumbh 2025 Security
DNA Video
DNA: Omar Abdullah’s Changing Stance on Article 370
NEWS ON ONE CLICK