Hamas Warns Of ‘Full Force’ Retaliation As Israel Ramps Up Gaza Ground Operation

New Delhi: Hamas vowed to resist Israel’s attacks with “full force” on Saturday, as Israel escalated its air and ground assaults on the Gaza Strip. The Palestinian group that controls Gaza said its militants were fighting Israeli forces near the border, after Israel intensified its strikes on Gaza. Gaza was cut off from the outside world, as internet and phone services were disrupted by Israeli bombardment for over 12 hours. “Ground forces are expanding their operations tonight,” Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said on Friday night, hinting at a possible ground invasion of Gaza.

He said Israel’s air force was hitting Hamas’ tunnels and other facilities hard. Israel said it had killed Hamas’ air chief, who had planned the Oct. 7 attack that killed more than 1,400 people in Israel. Israel’s jets struck Asem Abu Rakaba, who was in charge of Hamas’ drones, paragliders and air defense.

“He planned the massacre in the communities around Gaza on October 7th. He led the terrorists who flew into Israel on paragliders and attacked IDF posts with drones,” Israel said. Hamas said its fighters were clashing with Israeli troops in Beit Hanoun and Al-Bureij in Gaza. “Netanyahu and his defeated army will not win this war,” Hamas said on Saturday, referring to Israel’s prime minister.

Israeli forces had gathered outside Gaza, where they had been bombing heavily since the Oct. 7 attack. Israel said 1,400 people, mostly civilians, were killed and more than 200 taken hostage, some of them foreigners or dual citizens. Palestinian health officials said Israeli bombing had killed more than 7,000 Palestinians.

Al Jazeera showed live footage of explosions in Gaza overnight, and said Israeli air strikes had hit near the main hospital in Gaza City. Israel accused Hamas of using the hospital as a cover for its tunnels and operations, which Hamas denied.

UN Urges Humanitarian Truce, US Backs Pause

On Friday, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution drafted by Arab states that called for an immediate humanitarian truce in Gaza and demanded access for aid and protection for civilians. The resolution was not legally binding but had political significance, reflecting the global sentiment. It was applauded by 121 countries, while 44 abstained and 14 - including Israel and the US - voted against it.

After Israel announced a step-up in operations, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said the US supported a pause in Israeli military activity in Gaza to allow humanitarian aid, fuel and electricity to reach civilians there. Kirby did not comment on the expanded ground operation. But he said Washington supported Israel’s right to self-defense.