Harry and Meghan give up HRH titles and royal duties

Buckingham Palace announced on Sunday (January 19) that Prince Harry and Meghan will not use their HRH titles anymore and the couple will not receive public funds for royal duties. The palace also announced that Prince Harry and Meghan will also no longer formally represent The Queen.

The statement added that Prince Harry and Meghan would repay GBP 2.4 million of taxpayer money for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which they will continue to use as their family home in the UK. According to Buckingham Palace, the new arrangement comes into effect in spring this year

The palace issued the statement after senior royals met on Monday (January 13) to hold discussions over the future role for the couple, who had earlier announced their decision to "step back" as senior royals.

The Queen said following "many months of conversations and more recent discussions" she was "pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family".

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family," the statement continued.

"I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life. I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family. It is my whole family's hope that today's agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life," added the statement.

The palace, however, remarked that Prince Harry and Meghan would continue to maintain their private patronages and associations. "While they can no longer formally represent the Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty," the statement added.

HRH, an abbreviation of His/Her Royal Highness, is used for prince or princess and some other members of the British royal family.