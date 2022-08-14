New Delhi: JK Rowling, the author of Harry Potter has received a death threat over her tweet condemning the attack on Salman Rushdie. “Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok,” she wrote in a tweet on Friday (August 12), praying for the author’s speedy recovery.

In response to this tweet, a user wrote, “Don’t worry, you are next.”

After receiving the death threat, Rowling shared the screenshot and called out Twitter for its terrorism and violence guidelines.

Later, she informed in another tweet that the police were involved and thanked people for their warm messages.

The Twitter handle, which issued the death threat, has supported the attack on Salman Rushdie and praised the accused, Hadi Matar, in previous tweets.

.@TwitterSupport These are your guidelines, right?



"Violence: You may not threaten violence against an individual or a group of people. We also prohibit the glorification of violence...



"Terrorism/violent extremism: You may not threaten or promote terrorism..." pic.twitter.com/BzM6WopzHa — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 13, 2022

Meanwhile, Rushdie was taken off a ventilator and will be able to talk, his agent Andrew Wylie informed. He was stabbed in western New York State on Friday morning during a lecture.

(With agency inputs)