ATTACK ON SALMAN RUSHDIE

Harry Potter author JK Rowling receives death threat over tweet on Salman Rushdie: 'You are next'

JK Rowling has received a death threat on her tweet condemning the attack on author Salman Rushdie. Police investigation underway. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 14, 2022, 09:11 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • JK Rowling received death threat on Twitter over Salman Rushdie's incident
  • The user supported Salman Rushdie's attack and praised the accused
  • Police investigation is ongoing, Rowling informed in another tweet

Harry Potter author JK Rowling receives death threat over tweet on Salman Rushdie: 'You are next'

New Delhi: JK Rowling, the author of Harry Potter has received a death threat over her tweet condemning the attack on Salman Rushdie. “Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok,” she wrote in a tweet on Friday (August 12), praying for the author’s speedy recovery.

In response to this tweet, a user wrote, “Don’t worry, you are next.”

After receiving the death threat, Rowling shared the screenshot and called out Twitter for its terrorism and violence guidelines.

Later, she informed in another tweet that the police were involved and thanked people for their warm messages. 

The Twitter handle, which issued the death threat, has supported the attack on Salman Rushdie and praised the accused, Hadi Matar, in previous tweets. 

Meanwhile, Rushdie was taken off a ventilator and will be able to talk, his agent Andrew Wylie informed. He was stabbed in western New York State on Friday morning during a lecture.

(With agency inputs)

