हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Australia

Heavy rains continue to batter Australia's east coast, flooding risk and evacuation warnings placed in NSW

Flooding risk and evacuation warnings were in place for about 12 areas in New South Wales (NSW), Australia's most populous state with 8 million people.

Heavy rains continue to batter Australia&#039;s east coast, flooding risk and evacuation warnings placed in NSW
Photo: Reuters

MELBOURNE: People in parts of Sydney`s northwest were ordered to flee their houses in the middle of the night as heavy rains continued to batter Australia’s east coast on Sunday with fast-moving waters causing widespread destruction throughout the region.

Flooding risk and evacuation warnings were in place for about 12 areas in New South Wales (NSW), Australia`s most populous state with 8 million people, with rivers swelling and rain accumulation posing danger.

"It`s not just the rain which is causing the devastation," Jonathan How, senior meteorologist with the Bureau of Meteorology, told the ABC News state broadcaster. "It`s strong winds as well."

How added that the heavy downpour is set to continue for the rest of Sunday in Sydney and throughout the state, with some areas expected to get up to 200 millimetres (7.9 inches) of rain.

Emergency services said they had received about 600 calls overnight asking for help; more than 60 of those were pleas for rescue from floods.

Television and social media footage showed fast-moving water unmooring houses, engulfing roads, breaking trees and damaging road infrastructure.

The extreme weather was affecting Australia`s COVID-19 vaccine delivery to Sydney and throughout the state and disrupting the country`s plans to deliver the first vaccine doses to almost 6 million people over the next few weeks.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, who is expected to hold a briefing later on Sunday, said the weather system moving through the state could be a one-in-25-year rain event.

"This will be a deep-seated, extreme weather event," she said on Saturday.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Australia
Next
Story

EAM Jaishankar discussed Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific issues with US Defence Secretary

Must Watch

PT1M16S

Prime Minister Modi's rally in Bankura, Bengal