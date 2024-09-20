Hezbollah Strikes Northern Israel With 140 Rockets To Avenge Lebanon Bombings

Hezbollah on Friday struck northern Israel with 140 rockets. The latest assault from the militant group comes a day after its leader Hassan Nasrallah vowed to retaliate against Israel for a mass bombing attack. According to the Israeli military, the rockets came in three waves in the afternoon today, targeting sites along the ravaged border with Lebanon, as reported by news agency AP.

Israel Foreign Ministry shared visuals of northern Israel in a post on X after "intensive Hezbollah rocket fire from Lebanon." Following the attack, the ministry said that it would retaliate. "Make no mistake: those who harm the people of Israel will pay the price," it said.

This is northern Israel right now following intensive Hezbollah rocket fire from Lebanon towards Israel.



Make no mistake: those who harm the people of Israel will pay the price. pic.twitter.com/dtXqXlL4Ub — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) September 20, 2024

Hezbollah said that it had targeted several sites along the border with Katyusha rockets. The militant group's targets included multiple air defence bases as well as the headquarters of an Israeli armoured brigade they said they struck for the first time.

While taking responsibility for the strikes, Hezbollah said the rockets were in retaliation for Israeli strikes on villages and homes in southern Lebanon. On Thursday, Nasrallah vowed to continue daily strikes on Israel despite this week’s deadly sabotage of its members’ communication devices, which he described as a “severe blow.”

Israel Defense Forces took to X and shared a photo from northern Israel following the assault and claimed that a children’s playground was targeted by Hezbollah. “When you see sirens sounding alerts, picture this. This is the result of one of Hezbollah’s indiscriminate missile and rocket launches at Israel. This time, they hit a children’s playground,” IDF said.

When you see sirens sounding alerts, picture this.



This is the result of one of Hezbollah’s indiscriminate missile and rocket launches at Israel. This time, they hit a children’s playground. pic.twitter.com/DJJwAhnORA — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 20, 2024

This comes a day after Israel launched a full-scale attack in Lebanon. Thursday's assault came as Lebanon reeled under the impact of pager and walkie-talkie explosions. It came shortly after Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered his first address since thousands of explosions in radios and pagers struck the Iran-backed Lebanese group earlier this week.