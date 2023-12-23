trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2702067
Hindu Temple In California’s Newark Vandalised With Anti-India, Pro-Khalistan Graffiti

The Indian Consulate in San Francisco on Saturday strongly condemned the act of vandalism that has come to light in Newark. 

In another case of anti-India acts, a Hindu temple in California’s Newark has been vandalised with pro-Khalistan graffiti on the exterior walls. The incident of vandalism occurred in Newark’s Swaminarayan Mandir and came to light on Friday. The Newark police are closely looking into the matter. 

“One of the devotees, who lives close to the shrine, discovered anti-Hindu and anti-India graffiti in black ink on an exterior wall of the building, and the local administration was immediately informed," Bhargav Raval, the spokesperson of the temple administration told ANI. 

Jonathan Arguello, a police captain in the Newark Police Department, said, “Based on the graffiti, we believe it was a targeted act, and it's going to be investigated with full thoroughness. I can also tell you that as a member of the Newark Police Department and the Newark community, we're deeply saddened when these types of acts occur, and we think they're senseless and they have no room.”

Arguello added that such cases would henceforth be taken seriously and acts of vandalism would not be tolerated in the city. Police officials are currently collecting evidence to investigate the matter. 

The Indian Consulate in San Francisco on Saturday strongly condemned the act of vandalism that has come to light in Newark. In a post on X, the Consulate General of India in San Francisco said, “We strongly condemn the defacing of SMVS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir at Newark, California with anti-India graffiti.” 

“This incident has hurt the sentiments of the Indian community. We have pressed for quick investigation and prompt action against the vandals by the US authorities in this matter,” it added. 

Notably, this is not the first case of vandalism of an Hindu temple abroad. In August, a similar incident was reported in Canada’s British Columbia where the front door of a Hindu temple was defaced with posters of the Khalistan referendum. 

