Australia

Hit by an arrow, mobile phone dies saving Australian man

It’s alleged the man fired the arrow at the resident which pierced through the other man's mobile phone causing the phone to hit him in the chin. 

Hit by an arrow, mobile phone dies saving Australian man
File photo (PTI)

Melbourne: An Australian man had a lucky escape while confronting a man armed with a bow outside his home, as a loosed arrow pierced the mobile telephone he was holding to take a photograph of the incident, Australian police said on Thursday.

The 43-year old man had returned on Wednesday to find the man, who was known to him, waiting outside his home in Nimbin, a small east coast town around 150 kilometres (93 miles) south of Brisbane.

"The resident held up his mobile phone to take a photo of the armed man who then engaged the bow and was ready to fire," a police statement said.

"It’s alleged the man fired the arrow at the resident which pierced through the man’s mobile phone causing the phone to hit him in the chin. It left a small laceration that didn’t require medical treatment."

A 39-year old man was arrested at the scene and charged, police said. 

 

AustraliaNimbinAustralian policeArrowmobile saves man
