How Khaled Mashal, Hamas Leader Who Addressed Kerala Protest, Survived Assassination Bid By Mossad

A pro-Palestine rally in Kerala has sparked a row after Hamas leader Khaled Mashal virtually addressed the rally. The BJP was quick to criticise the Kerala government while terming it anti-national activity. Hamas is a political and terror group based in Palestine. But did you know that Khaled Mashal once survived an assassination bid by Israel's intelligence agency Mossad?

On September 25, 1997, Khaled Mashal, the former chief of the Palestinian group Hamas, survived an assassination attempt by the Israeli intelligence agency, Mossad, in Jordan. The incident was a significant international event and went as follows:

The Poisoning Attempt: Mossad agents, posing as Canadian tourists, arrived in Amman, Jordan. On September 25, two agents approached Khaled Mashal, who was living in Jordan at the time. They sprayed a toxic substance, believed to be a nerve agent, into his ear.

Immediate Medical Attention: Khaled Mashal experienced severe distress and was rushed to the hospital. It became clear that he had been poisoned, and his condition was critical. Jordanian authorities, unaware of the agents' true identity, launched an investigation.

International Crisis: When Jordan's King Hussein became aware of the involvement of Mossad agents in the attack, he demanded that Israel provide an antidote and guarantee the safety of the other Hamas members. This incident sparked an international crisis and raised concerns about the use of chemical agents in assassination attempts.

Intervention by the United States: Under intense pressure from the United States, Israel provided the antidote for the poison, saving Khaled Mashal's life. In return, Jordan released the captured Mossad agents.