हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shinzo Abe

I am deeply touched by your warm words: Shinzo Abe responds to PM Narendra Modi's message

Shinzo Abe, who has been Japan`s longest-serving premier, earlier announced that he was resigning because of his poor health.

I am deeply touched by your warm words: Shinzo Abe responds to PM Narendra Modi&#039;s message
Image courtesy: Twitter/ANI

New Delhi: Former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who last week resigned from his post due to poor health, on Monday (August 31) responded to PM Narendra Modi's message for his speedy recovery. 

Shinzo Abe took to social media and tweeted, "I am deeply touched by your warm words", thanking PM Modi after the latter wished him a speedy recovery. 

Shinzo Abe, who has been Japan`s longest-serving premier, announced that he was resigning because of his poor health, ending a stint at the helm of the world`s third-biggest economy during which he sought to revive growth and bolster its defences.

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi expressed his pain at the illness of Shinzo Abe and had lauded his "wise leadership and personal commitment" for making Indo-Japanese ties deeper and stronger than ever.

After Abe's announcement that he intended to step down because a chronic health problem has resurfaced, PM Modi had tweeted, "Pained to hear about your ill health, my dear friend @AbeShinzo. In recent years, with your wise leadership and personal commitment, the India-Japan partnership has become deeper and stronger than ever before. I wish and pray for your speedy recovery." 

On August 28, Shinzo Abe, 65, had stated, "I cannot be the prime minister if I cannot make the best decisions for the people. I have decided to step down from my post," addressing a news conference.

Abe is reportedly battling the disease ulcerative colitis for years and two recent hospital visits within a week had fanned questions on whether he could stay in the job until the end of his term as a ruling party leader, and hence, premier, in September 2021.

Tags:
Shinzo AbePM Narendra ModiIndo-Japan cooperationIndo-Japan ties
Next
Story

Hong Kong to resume face-to-face school classes from September 23
  • 36,21,245Confirmed
  • 64,469Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M45S

Bollywood Breaking 20-20: What is Rhea's connection to Gaurav Arya of Goa?