I am deeply touched by your warm words: Shinzo Abe responds to PM Narendra Modi's message

New Delhi: Former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who last week resigned from his post due to poor health, on Monday (August 31) responded to PM Narendra Modi's message for his speedy recovery.

Shinzo Abe took to social media and tweeted, "I am deeply touched by your warm words", thanking PM Modi after the latter wished him a speedy recovery.

I am deeply touched by your warm words, Prime Minister @narendramodi. I wish you all the best and hope our Partnership will be further enhanced. https://t.co/h4CHcZcCwj — 安倍晋三 (@AbeShinzo) August 31, 2020

Shinzo Abe, who has been Japan`s longest-serving premier, announced that he was resigning because of his poor health, ending a stint at the helm of the world`s third-biggest economy during which he sought to revive growth and bolster its defences.

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi expressed his pain at the illness of Shinzo Abe and had lauded his "wise leadership and personal commitment" for making Indo-Japanese ties deeper and stronger than ever.

After Abe's announcement that he intended to step down because a chronic health problem has resurfaced, PM Modi had tweeted, "Pained to hear about your ill health, my dear friend @AbeShinzo. In recent years, with your wise leadership and personal commitment, the India-Japan partnership has become deeper and stronger than ever before. I wish and pray for your speedy recovery."

Pained to hear about your ill health, my dear friend @AbeShinzo. In recent years, with your wise leadership and personal commitment, the India-Japan partnership has become deeper and stronger than ever before. I wish and pray for your speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/JjziLay2gD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2020

On August 28, Shinzo Abe, 65, had stated, "I cannot be the prime minister if I cannot make the best decisions for the people. I have decided to step down from my post," addressing a news conference.

Abe is reportedly battling the disease ulcerative colitis for years and two recent hospital visits within a week had fanned questions on whether he could stay in the job until the end of his term as a ruling party leader, and hence, premier, in September 2021.