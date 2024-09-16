Advertisement
DONALD TRUMP

‘I Am Safe...’: Donald Trump Responds After ‘Gunshots In His Vicinity’ At Florida Golf Club

Donald Trump confirms his safety after gunshots were fired near his Florida golf club.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Sep 16, 2024, 06:22 AM IST|Source: Bureau
‘I Am Safe...’: Donald Trump Responds After ‘Gunshots In His Vicinity’ At Florida Golf Club Picture source: AP

The US Secret Service detained an individual after multiple gunshots were fired near former President Donald Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida. The incident occurred shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday while Republican presidential candidate was on the course, according to the Secret Service. 

Following the incident, in a fundraising email, Trump wrote, "There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!" 

According to a report by AP, the arrested individual has been identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, he fled the scene in an SUV but was held later. Although no casualties have been reported, the Golf course was immediately secured following the gunshots in the vicinity, ANI reported citing reliable sources. 

The White House confirmed that both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been briefed on the security incident involving former President Donald Trump while he was golfing earlier on Sunday. According to CNN, both leaders expressed relief that Trump is safe. 

The incident is notably concerning as around two months ago, former President Donald Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt during a rally in Pennsylvania, where a bullet grazed his ear. 

