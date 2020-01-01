I think North Korea's Kim is a 'man of his word': US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had signed a contract about denuclearisation and that he thought the North Korean leader was a "man of his word."

Hours after Kim said his country would continue developing nuclear programs and introduce a "new strategic weapon" in the near future, Trump said he got along with Kim and "we have to do what we have to do."

"But he did sign a contract, he did sign an agreement talking about denuclearisation. ... That was done in Singapore, and I think he`s a man of his word, so we`re going to find out," Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

North Korea`s leader plans to further develop nuclear programmes and to introduce a "new strategic weapon" in the near future, state media said on Wednesday, but he left room for dialogue with the United States after it ignored a year-end deadline he had set for talks.

Kim Jong Un presided over a four-day meeting of top Workers` Party officials this week amid rising tensions with the United States, which has not responded to his repeated calls for concessions to reopen negotiations. Washington has dismissed the deadline as artificial.

Kim said there were no grounds for North Korea to be bound any longer by a self-declared moratorium on testing nuclear bombs and intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), according to a statement on the results of the policy meeting carried by the official KCNA news agency.