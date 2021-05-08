हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Saudi Arabia

Imran Khan, Saudi Crown Prince Salman affirm commitment to bilateral ties

Imran Khan, Saudi Crown Prince Salman affirm commitment to bilateral ties

Islamabad: Visiting Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman on Saturday (May 8) have affirmed their commitment to fortify the 'upward trajectory' in bilateral relations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) in Islamabad said.

The Prime Minister and the Crown Prince met in Jeddah and held wide-ranging talks on bilateral, regional and international issues, The Express Tribune quoted the Ministry as saying. 

"The talks were marked by exceptional cordiality and a commitment to fortify the upward trajectory in the bilateral relationship.

"The two leaders reaffirmed the strong and historic bonds between the two countries rooted firmly in shared beliefs, common values, mutual trust and a longstanding tradition of mutual support," it added. 

During the meeting, special emphasis was laid on increasing Saudi investments in Pakistan, collaboration in the field of energy, and increased job opportunities for Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia, according to the MoFA.

The two leaders also signed an agreement on the establishment of the Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council (SPSCC).

Khan also extended an invitation to Crown Prince Salman to visit Pakistan, stated the MoFA.

Besides Foreign Minister Qureshi, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, Senator Faisal Javed and other senior officials are also part of the official delegation, reports The Express Tribune.

On May 4, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa reached Riyadh to meet Saudi civil and military leadership in what seemed to be part of the preparation of the prime minister`s visit.

(inputs from IANS)

Tags:
