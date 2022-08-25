NewsWorld
In a first, man tests positive for monkeypox, Covid19 and HIV at the same time - Details here

The man began to develop a series of symptoms, including fatigue, fever, and a sore throat, nine days after returning from a trip to Spain earlier this year.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 07:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau

In a first, man tests positive for monkeypox, Covid19 and HIV at the same time - Details here

New Delhi: A 36-year-old man in Italy has reportedly tested positive for Monkeypox, COVID-19 and HIV at the same time in the first known case, media reports said. As per a Daily Mail report, scientists have reported this as the first known case of a person testing positive for these viruses, all at once. The man developed severe skin rashes on the face and other body parts, followed by the formation of pustules.

The man also began to develop a series of symptoms, including fatigue, fever, and a sore throat, nine days after returning from a trip to Spain earlier this year.

The man spent five days in Spain from June 16 to 20, during which he admitted to having unprotected sex with men. On July 2, the man tested positive for Covid-19, according to a case study report published in the Journal of Infection.

A rash started to develop on his left arm on the afternoon of the same day. The following day, small, painful vesicles surrounded by a rash appeared on his torso, lower limbs, face and glutes, the report said.

(With agency inputs)

MonkeypoxMonkeypox outbreakMonkeypox VirusWHOMonkeypox Virus OutbreakCOVID-19HIV

