topStoriesenglish2581842
NewsWorld
INDIA

'India A Global Strategic Partner Of United States': State Department Spokesperson Ned Price

There is a vibrant Indian diaspora in this country, Ned Price said, adding that there is quite a bit of interest on the part of the American private sector in India, exchange students.

Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 06:27 AM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

'India A Global Strategic Partner Of United States': State Department Spokesperson Ned Price

WASHINGTON: India is a global strategic partner of the United States, the Biden administration said on Thursday amidst a series of high-level of exchanges between the two countries. "Our message to India and about India is consistent. India is a global strategic partner of the United States. The engagements we've had with our Indian partners at the ministerial level, at the leader level, at all levels has been in furtherance of deepening the already extensive ties between our two countries," State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at a news conference here.

"These are ties that are political in nature, diplomatic, economic, security and importantly, people-to-people ties," he said.

There is a vibrant Indian diaspora in this country, he said, adding that there is quite a bit of interest on the part of the American private sector in India, exchange students.

"There are various ways in which our two societies are intertwined. So every time we have an opportunity to meet with our Indian counterparts, it is an effort to deepen what is that already quite extensive global strategic partnership," Price said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Seeing Modi's 'cricket diplomacy', the enemy is in 'tension'!
DNA Video
DNA: China and Pakistan should not clash with India
DNA Video
DNA: Goodbye Satish Kaushik!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer Gabriel Garca Marquez was born in 1927
DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?
DNA Video
DNA: Adenovirus In India
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's scathing attack on the opposition
DNA Video
DNA: Why has Congress become 'extinct' in the Northeast?