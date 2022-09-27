NewsWorld
'India and Pakistan are both...': US responds to Jaishankar's critical remarks on F-16 deal

Referring to the argument made by the US that the F-16 security assistance to Pakistan is "to fight terrorism", India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said that "everybody knows" where and against whom F-16 fighter jets are used.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 11:10 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: A day after India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar questioned the rationale behind the latest American F-16 security assistance to Pakistan, the United States on Monday (September 26, 2022) said that New Delhi and Islamabad are "both partners of the US" with different points of emphasis. Referring to the argument made by the US that the USD 450-million sustenance package for the F-16 fleet is to fight terrorism, Jaishankar on Sunday had said that "everybody knows" where and against whom F-16 fighter jets are used.

"You're not fooling anybody by saying these things," he had said while answering a question during an interaction with Indian-Americans. 

To this, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said, "We don't view our relationship with Pakistan, and on the other hand, we don't view our relationship with India as in relation to one another. These are both partners of ours with different points of emphasis in each, and we look to both as partners because we do have in many cases shared values, we do have in many cases shared interests."

"The relationship we have with India stands on its own. The relationship we have with Pakistan stands on its own," he told reporters at his daily news conference.

"We also want to do everything we can to see to it that these neighbors have relations with one another that are as constructive as can be possible," Price added.

His remarks came in the backdrop of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meeting Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. 

Early this month, the Biden administration approved a USD 450 million F-16 fighter jet fleet sustainment programme to Pakistan, reversing the decision of the previous Trump administration to suspend military aid to Islamabad for providing safe havens for the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani network.

Recently, in a call with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had also expressed India's concerns about the F-16 package to Pakistan.

(With agency inputs)
 

