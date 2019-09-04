India and Russia sign several deals during PM Narendra Modi, President Vladimir Putin meet

India and Russia signed several agreements on Wednesday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Vladivostok, Russia. After signing the deals, PM Modi said that both India and Russia are against outside influence in the internal matters of any nation.

Live TV

He also said that both the countries realise the importance of a multipolar world, adding that both the nations are working together on many global forums like BRICS and SCO.

"We both are against outside influence in the internal matters of any nation. India and Russia realise the importance of a multipolar world. We are working together on many global forums like BRICS and SCO. We are adding new sectors to the already strong partnership between India and Russia," said PM Modi.

A proposal has also been made to have a full-fledged maritime route that serves as a link between Chennai and Vladivostok, asserted PM Modi.

PM Modi also said, "The India-Russia friendship is not restricted to their respective capital cities. We have put people at the core of this relationship. The power of India-Russia friendship has been leveraged for the mutual benefit of our citizens."

"Honoured to be the first-ever Indian PM to be coming to Vladivostok. I thank my friend, President Putin for inviting me here. I remember the Annual Summit of 2001, the first one held in Russia when Mr. Putin was President and I had come in Atal Ji’s delegation as Gujarat CM," said PM Modi.