In recent years, the political landscape in South Asia has experienced significant turmoil and protests. From the Taliban seizing control of Afghanistan in August 2021 to Imran Khan's removal as Pakistan’s prime minister in April 2022, and from massive protests in Sri Lanka forcing Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee in July 2022 to unrest in Bangladesh leading to Sheikh Hasina's resignation, the region has faced constant political upheaval.

Bangladesh Crisis: Sheikh Hasina’s Resignation and Interim Government Formation

A political crisis erupted in Bangladesh due to student protests against civil service job quotas, including a 30% reservation for freedom fighters’ families. On August 5, 2024, Sheikh Hasina resigned as prime minister and fled the country amid nationwide violence that left around 300 dead and thousands injured. Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus was appointed interim leader on August 7, tasked with overseeing the upcoming elections.

Sri Lanka Crisis: Mass Protests and Presidential Resignation

Sri Lanka was hit by a severe financial crisis in 2022, sparking nationwide protests in March over shortages of food, fuel, and medicine. Demonstrators demanded political reforms and the removal of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Clashes between pro- and anti-government protesters left nine people dead. Rajapaksa resigned in July, and Ranil Wickremesinghe became the new president. While the government is working with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to stabilize the economy, protests persist as citizens continue to call for transparency and accountability. Sri Lanka’s next presidential election is set for September 21, 2024.

Pakistan Crisis: Imran Khan’s Imprisonment

Imran Khan, former cricketer and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, was ousted as prime minister through a no-confidence vote in April 2022, following a withdrawal of military support. His removal was followed by legal challenges and accusations of corruption, which Khan claimed were politically motivated. He was arrested in August 2023 on charges related to corruption and inciting violence. His imprisonment sparked widespread protests from his supporters. Pakistan continues to grapple with a struggling economy, high inflation, and an impending debt crisis exacerbated by loans tied to China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Afghanistan Crisis: Taliban Takeover

Afghanistan saw a swift political upheaval with the Taliban’s military offensive, culminating in their capture of Kabul on August 15, 2021, after the withdrawal of U.S. troops. This marked the collapse of the U.S.-backed Afghan government, in place since 2001. Afghanistan now faces a humanitarian crisis, deteriorating ties with Pakistan due to terrorist activity, and severe restrictions on women’s rights under Taliban rule. Though the Taliban have not been officially recognized by most of the international community, including India, trade relations remain stable.