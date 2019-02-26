हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
China

India, Pakistan should exercise restraint: China

Indian fighter jets early Tuesday struck the JeM`s biggest training camp at Balakot killing "a very large number" of terrorists and their trainers.

File photo

Beijing: China on Tuesday urged India and Pakistan to "exercise restraint" in order to improve mutual relations in the wake of the Indian Air Force striking at Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) camp in Balakot in Pakistan.

"I want to say that India and Pakistan are both important countries in South Asia. A sound relationship and cooperation between the two serves the interests of both countries and peace and stability in South Asia," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang.

"We hope that both India and Pakistan can exercise restraint and do more to improve mutual bilateral relations." Indian fighter jets early Tuesday struck the JeM`s biggest training camp at Balakot killing "a very large number" of terrorists and their trainers.

