Indian-American journalist Brahm Kanchibotla, 66, dies of coronavirus COVID-19 in New York

Well-known Indian-American journalist Brahm Kanchibotla died of coronavirus COVID-19 in New York, the epicentre of the pandemic in the US, on Monday (April 6).

Brahm Kanchibotla, a correspondent for United News of India, died after nine days in a hospital. Kanchibotla was admitted to hospital after he showed COVID-19 symptoms on March 23. He was shifted to a hospital on Long Island on March 28 after his condition worsened. Kanchibotla was put on ventilator on March 31 and he died on Monday due to a cardiac arrest.

Kanchibotla, 66, had emigrated to the US in 1992 after having worked for several publications in India. He is survived by his wife Anjana, son Sudama and daughter Siujana.

The United States is facing a huge crisis as it reported a record daily figure of 1,939 deaths bringing up the total toll of COVID-19 positive deaths to 12,907, which is fast closing on tolls in the other worst-hit countries such as Italy and Spain.

As on Wednesday, the US has more cases than any other country, with over 399,081 people diagnosed with COVID-19, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

With 5,489 deaths, New York reported the largest single-day jump on Tuesday. New York City remains the hotspot with 731 deaths new deaths on Tuesday.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he is worried about coronavirus cases and hospitalizations increasing again as some people start to leave their homes, CNN reported.

He said, "The weather has turned warm. People have been in their homes for one month, everyone has cabin fever and they`re coming out in greater numbers."