Indonesia Officially Joins BRICS As Full Member, Brazil Announces

Brazil, the current presiding nation of BRICS, has officially announced Indonesia’s membership as a full member of the influential bloc of emerging economies.

The decision to admit Indonesia, the world's fourth-most populous nation, was confirmed on Monday by Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, marking a significant milestone in BRICS' expansion.

BRICS' Ongoing Expansion

Indonesia’s entry into BRICS comes after a successful candidacy approval by the bloc’s leaders in August 2023. However, the country made the final decision to join only after the formation of its newly elected government last year.

Brazil, serving as the BRICS presidency for 2024, welcomed this historic development, highlighting the positive contributions Indonesia will make within the group.

The inclusion of Indonesia, with its largest economy and population in Southeast Asia, strengthens BRICS' global standing. According to Brazil's government statement, the Southeast Asian nation shares the bloc’s commitment to reforming global governance institutions.

Indonesia is also expected to play a pivotal role in fostering South-South cooperation, promoting mutual growth among developing nations.

What Is BRICS?

Initially founded in 2009 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, BRICS later welcomed South Africa in 2010, transforming into a platform that represents the growing influence of developing economies on the world stage.

Over the past year, the group has significantly expanded, incorporating new members such as Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates. Despite an invitation, Saudi Arabia has yet to join the bloc.

Indonesia’s induction further exemplifies the bloc’s expanding reach and appeal. Other countries, including Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Malaysia, have formally applied to join, with additional nations expressing interest in becoming part of BRICS.