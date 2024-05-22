The United Kingdom has recently come out of the months-long strike by the healthcare workers. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is already facing several challenges including taking the economy out of crisis and containing inflation. Now, a decades-old case has created a storm in Britain and has even forced Sunak to apologise for the same. The issue is 'infected blood scandal' that took place during 1980s. The worst part is that the health authorities tried to cover the incident which resulted in multiple deaths.

What Is Infected Blood Scandal?

An inquiry report in the case has concluded that over 30,000 people received blood infected with viruses such as HIV and hepatitis. The Infected Blood Inquiry concluded that tainted blood was given between 1970s and 1990s to patients who needed blood transfusions for blood disorders such as haemophilia, accidents and surgery among others.

The report said that around 3,000 people have died so far due to infected blood and more deaths may follow. The incident has been described as the biggest treatment disaster in the United Kingdom.

Rishi Sunak Reacts

Reacting to the shocking report, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak apologised to the House of Commons. Sunak termed the findings of the long-awaited report 'a day of shame for the British state'. "Time and again people in positions of power and trust had the chance to stop the transmission of those infections and failed to do so", said Sunak.

On behalf of this and every Government stretching back to the 1970s, I am truly sorry. pic.twitter.com/eFQBPIvdBk — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) May 20, 2024

The Prime Minister also announced compensation measures for the victims. As per reports, the total compensation may cost the UK government over 10 billion pounds ($12 billion).