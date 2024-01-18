INS Visakhapatnam Rescues Marshall Island Ship With 9 Indians From Drone Attack In Gulf Of Aden

New Delhi: A Marshall Island-flagged ship, MV Genco Picardy, was attacked by a drone on the night of January 17, 2024, while sailing in the Gulf of Aden. The ship sent a distress call, which was received by the Indian Navy’s guided missile destroyer, INS Visakhapatnam, deployed in the region for anti-piracy operations. The destroyer responded swiftly and reached the ship at midnight on January 18, 2024, to offer immediate help.

The ship had a crew of 22 members, including 9 Indians, who were all safe and the fire on board was under control. To ensure the security and safety of the ship, the Indian Navy’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) specialists from INS Visakhapatnam boarded the ship in the early hours of January 18 and checked the damaged area. After a careful inspection, the EOD specialists made the affected area safe for further travel. The ship is now on its way to its next destination.

The Indian Navy has once again demonstrated its rapid and effective response to maritime emergencies and its commitment to ensuring the safety of life and property at sea.

