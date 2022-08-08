International Cat Day: Here’s why the day is celebrated on August 8 every year

Every year on August 8, International Cat Day is celebrated. The International Fund for Animal Welfare established this day in 2002 to raise awareness of, provide assistance to, and honour the little panther. For many centuries, cats have coexisted with humans. Despite the fact that these are not genetically connected to us, we adore them dearly. We shared a portion of our lives with them, just like we would with relatives.

They are viewed as aloof, cool, hungry, sensitive, and clingy little fluffy creatures. A cat, though, can be anything. Each individual is unique. similar to us. Cats help us feel less stressed because they give our thighs a good massage when they sit in our laps. We must thus recognise and appreciate their contribution to our lives.

History of International Cat Day

The International Fund for Animal Welfare observed this day in 2002 to promote animal welfare. The goal of this day was to protect cats from mistreatment. 2020 saw the handover of custody of this day to International Cat Care. This British non-profit organisation has been working to enhance the health and welfare of domestic cats since 1958. Ancient Egyptians held a high regard for these delicate, little creatures. An ancient Egyptian deity named Bastet. It was initially venerated as a lioness and afterwards as a cat. Since then, people have begun taking care of cats.

Why do we observe International Cat Day?

Not all cats are lavished with attention or lead luxurious lives beside people. Some cats are not given the required care. They also suffer maltreatment. Therefore, this day is crucial for everyone, not just cat lovers. This day is when cats are given some attention. This year's International Cat Day theme is "Cat Friendly Resources."

Adopting a stray cat or any cat from the closest animal shelter will help us celebrate this day. There are cats that pass away as a result of bad weather, car accidents, human mistreatment, or other disasters. You must love and look after them. Adopt one and improve their quality of life in this world. Or just be kind to a stray kitten the next time you see one. A tiny act of kindness can have a big impact on someone else's life. Happy International Cat Day, everyone!