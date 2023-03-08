International Women's Day 2023: Google Celebrates Many Ways In Which 'Women Support Women' With Special Doodle

International Women's Day 2023: On the occasion of International Women's Day 2023, Google on Wednesday (March 8, 2023) celebrated the many ways in which "women support women" with a special Doodle. The vignettes within each 'GOOGLE' letter in the special Doodle highlight just a few of the many areas in which women around the world support each other to progress and improve each other's quality of life.

Google's special Doodle is for women in positions of influence who advocate for progress across issues central to the lives of women everywhere.

It is also for women who come together to explore, learn, and rally for their rights and for women who are primary caregivers to people from all walks of life.

Celebrating women who grow and build together, and support each other; today, tomorrow, and everyday

The Doodle, which was illustrated by Alyssa Winans, was also for women who are critical support systems for each other in motherhood.

International Women’s Day is celebrated annually on March 8

Women's day is being observed since the early 1900s and has become a global movement that transcends borders, cultures, and ideologies.

History of Women's Day

In the early 1900s, women across the world were fighting for their rights, including the right to vote, better working conditions, and an end to gender discrimination.

In 1908, around 15,000 women had marched through the streets of New York City in the US, demanding better pay, shorter hours, and the right to vote.

The following year, the first National Women’s Day was celebrated in the United States on February 28.

Subsequently, in 1910, Clara Zetkin, a German activist, tabled the idea of an International Women's Day to honor women's achievements and advocate for their rights at the International Conference of Working Women in Copenhagen. She proposed that every year in every country there should be a celebration on the same day - a Women's Day - to press for their demands.

The proposal was unanimously accepted, and the first International Women’s Day was celebrated on March 19, 1911, in Austria, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland.

Later, on the eve of World War I campaigning for peace, Russian women observed their first International Women's Day on February 23, the last Sunday in February.

Following discussions, International Women's Day was agreed to be marked annually on March 8 and this day has remained the global date for International Women's Day ever since.

International Women's Day 2023 campaign theme is #EmbraceEquity

The campaign theme for International Women's Day 2023 is #EmbraceEquity.

The aim of the International Women's Day 2023 #EmbraceEquity campaign theme is to get the world talking about "Why equal opportunities aren't enough".