Iran, Hezbollah Helped Hamas Plan Multi-Front Attack On Israel, Claims WSJ Report; Tehran Denies

TEL AVIV: A recent report by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) has alleged that Iran played a role in helping Hamas strategize its surprise attack on Israel during a meeting in Beirut last week, with planning underway for several weeks. The report, citing senior members of both Hamas and Hezbollah, indicates that the plans have been in progress since August and have involved multiple meetings in Beirut, including members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp.

According to the WSJ report, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard officers had been collaborating with Hamas on the attack since August. The report states that IRGC officers were present at the meeting in Beirut, along with representatives from other Iranian-backed militant organizations.

Hamas, a Shiite militant group, is in control of Gaza, while Hezbollah represents the political faction backed by Iran in Lebanon. In response, Iran's mission to the United Nations vehemently denied any involvement in the attack, asserting that Palestine's actions were a legitimate defence against decades of oppressive occupation and crimes perpetrated by the Israeli government.

Iran emphasized its unwavering support for Palestine, clarifying that while it stands with Palestine, it is not directly involved in Palestine's actions, which are determined solely by Palestine itself. Iran's UN mission contended that Israel's attempt to attribute its security failures to Iran's intelligence and operational planning is a way to justify its defeat at the hands of a Palestinian group.

Israeli airstrikes were launched in response to Hamas' attacks, targeting houses, tunnels, a mosque, and homes of Hamas members in Gaza, resulting in the loss of over 400 lives, including 20 children.

The death toll has surpassed 1,000, with casualties on both sides, including citizens from the US, France, Nepal, and Ukraine. The conflict has left over 700 Israelis dead and more than 2,100 injured, while in the Gaza Strip, over 413 lives have been lost and around 2,300 individuals injured.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry conveyed the grim situation on social media, condemning Hamas for war crimes and promising retribution for the loss of innocent lives.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken acknowledged the historical support from Iran that enabled Hamas' existence but stated that direct evidence linking Iran to the recent attack has not been substantiated yet. He expressed concerns about the involvement of up to 1,000 Hamas fighters in the assault, leaving several Israeli cities in ruins.