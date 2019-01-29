हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Iran

Iran says it has no intention to increase range of missiles-IRIB

The nations's missile capabilities were non-negotiable says Iran's defense minister.

Image courtesy: Reuters

IRAN: Iran has no intention to increase the range of its missiles and will continue working on its satellite technology despite Western pressures, the secretary of Iran’s national security council said on Tuesday.

"Iran has no scientific or operational restriction for increasing the range of its military missiles, but based on its defensive doctrine, it is continuously working on increasing the precision of the missiles, and has no intention to increase their range," Ali Shamkhani, a close aide to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was quoted as saying by state broadcaster IRIB.

Iran's minister of defense said on Tuesday that the nations's missile capabilities were non-negotiable, dismissing a call by European countries and the United States that its missile technology should be curbed.

