close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

World Cup 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Iraq

Iraq sentences 2 more Frenchmen to death for joining IS

An Iraqi court sentenced two Frenchmen to death on Monday for membership of Islamic State, a prosecutor told Reuters, bringing the total number of French citizens on death row in Iraq to 11.

Iraq sentences 2 more Frenchmen to death for joining IS

BAGHDAD: An Iraqi court sentenced two Frenchmen to death on Monday for membership of Islamic State, a prosecutor told Reuters, bringing the total number of French citizens on death row in Iraq to 11.

The sentences can be appealed. President Emmanuel Macron`s government has said France opposes the death penalty but respects Iraqi sovereignty.

Iraq is conducting trials of thousands of suspected Islamic State fighters, including hundreds of foreigners, many of whom were arrested as the group`s strongholds crumbled. The group declared an ultra-radical Sunni Islamist "caliphate" spanning parts of Iraq and Syria in 2014.

Live TV

The 11 convicted men were among 280 Iraqi and foreign detainees handed to Iraqi authorities in February by the U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). Military sources said at the time the group included 14 French nationals but it appears some foreign residents of France were mistaken for citizens. 

A Tunisian man was tried and sentenced to death alongside some of the Frenchmen last week and another Tunisian will stand trial next week.

New York-based Human Rights Watch said on Friday that one of the Frenchmen sentenced last week told the court he was forced to confess and that a second told a judge he was tortured.

HRW put the number of French detainees transferred to Iraq in February at 11. 

Tags:
IraqFrenchmenIslamic stateIS
Next
Story

Pakistan: 14 killed, 8 injured in van-truck collision in Balochistan

Must Watch

PT4M29S

Delhi govt proposes to make metro and bus travel free for women: Arvind Kejriwal