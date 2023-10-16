Are Hamas Terrorists Using Chinese Weapons? IDF Finding Reveals Shocking Details

As the Israel-Hamas conflict pressed into its ninth day, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) made a significant revelation about the weaponry and communication systems employed by Hamas. Evidence has emerged of a connection between the Palestinian militant group and China, shedding light on the use of Chinese-manufactured weapons and communication technology by Hamas fighters.

Israeli military intelligence has been meticulously examining the origins and specifications of the weapons and communication systems used by Hamas. This analysis has uncovered a concerning association between Hamas and China, suggesting the utilization of Chinese-made arms and mobile communication systems in the ongoing conflict.

The IDF's findings indicate that Hamas has been deploying rockets equipped with advanced Chinese systems, which include communication capabilities integrated into the rockets themselves. These systems are believed to enhance the precision and targeting capabilities of the rockets, posing an increased threat to Israeli civilians and military infrastructure. The Chinese mobiles and communication systems found within the possession of Hamas operatives indicate a clandestine network facilitating the acquisition and distribution of these advanced tools.

Israeli authorities have raised concerns over the potential international implications of this revelation. The discovery of a link between Hamas and China raises questions about the role of external actors in fueling the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Meanwhile, Israel is preparing to launch a massive ground attack in Gaza to eliminate Hamas targets. So far, over 280 Israeli soldiers have lost their lives while around 2500 Gazans including Hamas militants have been killed in Israeli Air Strike.