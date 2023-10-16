trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2676109
NewsWorld
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR

Are Hamas Terrorists Using Chinese Weapons? IDF Finding Reveals Shocking Details

Israeli military intelligence has been meticulously examining the origins and specifications of the weapons and communication systems used by Hamas. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 03:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Are Hamas Terrorists Using Chinese Weapons? IDF Finding Reveals Shocking Details

As the Israel-Hamas conflict pressed into its ninth day, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) made a significant revelation about the weaponry and communication systems employed by Hamas. Evidence has emerged of a connection between the Palestinian militant group and China, shedding light on the use of Chinese-manufactured weapons and communication technology by Hamas fighters.

Israeli military intelligence has been meticulously examining the origins and specifications of the weapons and communication systems used by Hamas. This analysis has uncovered a concerning association between Hamas and China, suggesting the utilization of Chinese-made arms and mobile communication systems in the ongoing conflict.

The IDF's findings indicate that Hamas has been deploying rockets equipped with advanced Chinese systems, which include communication capabilities integrated into the rockets themselves. These systems are believed to enhance the precision and targeting capabilities of the rockets, posing an increased threat to Israeli civilians and military infrastructure. The Chinese mobiles and communication systems found within the possession of Hamas operatives indicate a clandestine network facilitating the acquisition and distribution of these advanced tools.

Israeli authorities have raised concerns over the potential international implications of this revelation. The discovery of a link between Hamas and China raises questions about the role of external actors in fueling the Israel-Hamas conflict. 

Meanwhile, Israel is preparing to launch a massive ground attack in Gaza to eliminate Hamas targets. So far, over 280 Israeli soldiers have lost their lives while around 2500 Gazans including Hamas militants have been killed in Israeli Air Strike. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How far will Israel go to take revenge from Hamas?
DNA Video
DNA: These Israeli commandos will 'eliminate' Hamas!
DNA Video
DNA: Israel fighting India's policy in war?
DNA Video
DNA: What is written in the paper slips dropped by Israel in Gaza?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel's ground operation on Gaza border
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
Operation Ajay in Israel: Why is Hamas killing foreigners?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel will destroy Gaza to destroy Hamas!
DNA Video
DNA: The most horrifying pictures from Gaza
DNA Video
Israel Hamas War Update: Live & Exclusive Reporting from Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Indian journalists the 'target' of Hamas?