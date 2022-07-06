NewsWorld
COVID-19

Israel approves Covid-19 vaccine for children below five years

Children aged between 6 months to 5 years will now be able to receive the Covid-19 vaccine after the Health Ministry of Israel gave it a green signal. 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 07:52 PM IST
  • Israeli Health Ministry gave green light for the vaccination of children in Israel
  • The children getting vaccine are to be aged between 6 months to 5 years
  • Israel is seeing a rise in coronavirus cases in recent weeks

Israel approves Covid-19 vaccine for children below five years

Jeruselam: The Israeli Health Ministry on Wednesday gave the green light for the vaccination of children between the ages of 6 months to five years against COVID-19. The Health Ministry said the vaccine was particularly recommended for those who were at high risk due to a chronic illness or medical treatment that weaken their immune system.

Israel is seeing a rise in coronavirus cases in recent weeks but has refrained from reimposing any curbs on large gatherings or mandating face masks that were scrapped in April after its largest wave of infections thus far had peaked in January.

Around half of Israel's 9.4 million population has received three doses of Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE`s COVID vaccine and around 830,000 have taken a fourth.

