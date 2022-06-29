NewsWorld
China: Xi Jinping remarks Communist Party's Covid strategy to be 'correct and effective'

China, with its large population, would have suffered "unimaginable consequences" had it adopted a strategy of "lying flat" - Xi Jinping qouted while giving interview to one of the Chinese news channels during a visit to Wuhan. 

Last Updated: Jun 29, 2022, 05:59 PM IST
  • Chinese president remarks Communist Party's Covid strategy to be effective
  • The populations of China would have suffered if wouldn't have adopted the strategy of "lying flat"
  • China would accept some temporary impact on economic development rather than let people`s lives and health be harmed- Xi Jinping

China: Xi Jinping remarks Communist Party's Covid strategy to be 'correct and effective'

Beijing: Chinese president Xi Jinping said the ruling Communist Party`s strategy to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic was "correct and effective" and should be firmly adhered to, the official news agency, Xinhua, said on Wednesday. China, with its large population, would have suffered "unimaginable consequences" had it adopted a strategy of "lying flat", the agency quoted Xi as saying during a visit on Tuesday to the central city of Wuhan where the virus was first reported.

China would accept some temporary impact on economic development rather than let people`s lives and health be harmed, Xi said.

