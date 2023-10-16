Israel Defence Forces Unveil Satellite Images Of Hamas Attack As Conflict Enters 10th Day

Tel Aviv: In the midst of the ongoing conflict with Hamas, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have released crucial satellite images showcasing the impact of Hamas's attacks on October 7. The IDF highlighted the extent of Hamas' willingness to commit war crimes, making it visible even from space.

Revealing the Before and After

Israel Defence Forces took to X to post satellite images portraying the alterations in Israel's landscape before and after the Hamas attacks on October 7. The stark contrast in these images underscores the impact of the assault.

The lengths Hamas is willing to go in order to commit war crimes are visible even from outer space. pic.twitter.com/7c3oLeUeVQ — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 16, 2023

Hamas' Arsenal Revealed

Alongside the satellite images, the IDF displayed confiscated weapons used by Hamas to target Israelis. The IDF emphasized their commitment to neutralize Hamas' terrorist infrastructure and weapon manufacturers in Gaza.

In a video shared on X, an Israeli soldier provided insights into the weapons confiscated, revealing the extensive armaments brought by Hamas. He stressed the homemade nature of these items, shedding light on the group's preparedness for prolonged engagements.

These confiscated weapons are only 20% of the ones used by Hamas to kill Israelis.



In order to prevent further attacks, the IDF will see to the removal of Hamas’ terrorist infrastructure and weapon manufacturers in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/T0MLLgYrAw — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 16, 2023

Hamas' False Flag Operation

Addressing recent events, IDF spokesperson Jonathan Conricus debunked an incident where Hamas seemed to stage a tragic event for propaganda purposes. Conricus emphasized Hamas' potential gains from such actions.

Escalation And Retaliatory Measures

The conflict escalated with anti-tank guided missiles fired towards Israeli territory from Lebanon. This provoked a response from the IDF, targeting Hezbollah's "military infrastructure" in Lebanon.

International Warnings & Deterrence

The United States and its allies cautioned Hezbollah against escalating the conflict further. A carrier strike group deployment to the eastern Mediterranean sends a strong message, urging all parties to exercise restraint. Hezbollah is a highly trained, well-armed and sophisticated military force that also receives Iranian support, so its entry into the conflict would mark a significant escalation.

UN Secretary-General's Humanitarian Appeal

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made a heartfelt appeal for immediate actions to alleviate the suffering in the Middle East, calling for the release of hostages and unimpeded humanitarian aid access in Gaza. "As we are on the verge of the abyss in the Middle East, I have two humanitarian appeals: To Hamas, the hostages must be immediately released without conditions," he posted.

"To Israel, rapid & unimpeded access for humanitarian aid must be granted for the sake of the civilians in Gaza," he added. "Each one of these two objectives is valid in themselves. They should not become bargaining chips and they must be implemented because it is the right thing to do," Guterres said in a statement, adding that "Gaza is running out of water, electricity and other essential supplies," The Times of Israel reported.

Toll On Lives

The conflict has taken a toll, with a significant number of casualties and injuries reported, necessitating urgent humanitarian aid and peace efforts.

'Will Crush Hamas'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated Israel's determination to defeat Hamas and expressed gratitude for the resilience and unity displayed by the nation. Netanyahu highlighted the nation's unity and its support for front-line warriors, portraying a strong and determined stance against the violent attacks by Hamas.