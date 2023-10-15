Israel Facing Two Front War Now As Skirmishes Start At Lebanon Border After Gaza

New Delhi: The Israeli defense forces are currently engaged in a two-front conflict. Israel initiated military action against Hamas following the terrorist attack on October 7. Additionally, they have now also taken up arms against Lebanon's Hezbollah group after militants launched a missile towards a village on Israel's northern border killing one person and wounding 3 others.

In response, the Israeli military announced it was conducting strikes in Lebanon as a retaliatory measure, designating a zone within a 4-kilometer (2-mile) radius of the Lebanese border as off-limits to the public.

However, Israel's Defence Minister has said that Israel has no interest in waging war on its northern front, and that if the Lebanese group Hezbollah restrains itself, Israel would respect the situation along the border as it is today.

Meanwhile, Numerous casualties are feared following an Israeli airstrike on a structure within Gaza's Al Shati Refugee Camp. Local civil defense forces and residents are actively engaged in rescue operations to locate survivors. This airstrike is a part of Israel's retaliatory actions in response to a prior Hamas attack, which resulted in the loss of approximately 1,300 lives.

In the aftermath of this incident, Israel has carried out a series of exceptionally intense bombardments in Gaza, effectively imposing a complete blockade on the territory, which is home to 2.3 million Palestinians. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry's report on Sunday, over the past 24 hours, there have been 300 casualties, predominantly comprising children and women, with 800 additional individuals sustaining injuries in Gaza.