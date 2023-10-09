trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2673127
NewsWorld
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR

Israel-Hamas War: Heavy Rocket Fire On Jerusalem; IDF Continues Strike In Gaza

One of the rockets exploded near Ben Gurion International Airport, adding to the severity of the situation, according to media reports.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 08:47 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Israel-Hamas War: Heavy Rocket Fire On Jerusalem; IDF Continues Strike In Gaza

On Monday, a barrage of rockets was launched by terrorists in the Gaza Strip toward towns in southern and central Israel, causing injuries to five individuals. Two of them are reported to be in critical condition. One of the rockets exploded near Ben Gurion International Airport, adding to the severity of the situation, according to media reports. There were multiple explosions, caused either by impacts or interceptions by the Iron Dome missile defense system.

Israel Defence Forces said that sirens were blaring in Jerusalem. Some blasts were also reported from the city. "On Saturday, Hamas brutally massacred over 700 Israelis. The Israeli Air Force is conducting one of the largest air strikes ever against Hamas in Gaza to degrade and destroy their ability to terrorize the people of Israel. Hamas launched a war. We will restore security to our country. Between Saturday and Monday morning, over 1,200 targets were hit by Israeli aircraft across the Gaza Strip, including weapons storage and manufacturing sites, command and control centers, rocket launchers and more. Today we doubled that number," said the IAF. 

Meanwhile, the IDF Homefront Command instructed Israeli civilians in towns near the Lebanese border to remain in their homes.

The Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance service reported treating four individuals in Ashkelon for injuries sustained from rocket impacts. The victims included a 75-year-old man, two men aged 55 and 30, as well as another person. Additionally, in Ashdod, MDA medics attended to a woman in her 50s who suffered serious injuries from a rocket impact.

Sirens blared in various locations such as Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Ra’anana, and even as far north as Baqa al-Gharbiyye, as noted by the Times of Israel. This marked the first instance of sirens being heard in many of these locations since Saturday.

The barrages came a day after Israel formally declared a state of war as the death toll from the massive Hamas attack rose above 700 and was expected to rise further, with the fate of over a hundred people abducted and taken into the Gaza Strip still unclear, Times of Israel reported.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train