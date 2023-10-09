Israel-Hamas War: Heavy Rocket Fire On Jerusalem; IDF Continues Strike In Gaza

On Monday, a barrage of rockets was launched by terrorists in the Gaza Strip toward towns in southern and central Israel, causing injuries to five individuals. Two of them are reported to be in critical condition. One of the rockets exploded near Ben Gurion International Airport, adding to the severity of the situation, according to media reports. There were multiple explosions, caused either by impacts or interceptions by the Iron Dome missile defense system.

Israel Defence Forces said that sirens were blaring in Jerusalem. Some blasts were also reported from the city. "On Saturday, Hamas brutally massacred over 700 Israelis. The Israeli Air Force is conducting one of the largest air strikes ever against Hamas in Gaza to degrade and destroy their ability to terrorize the people of Israel. Hamas launched a war. We will restore security to our country. Between Saturday and Monday morning, over 1,200 targets were hit by Israeli aircraft across the Gaza Strip, including weapons storage and manufacturing sites, command and control centers, rocket launchers and more. Today we doubled that number," said the IAF.

Meanwhile, the IDF Homefront Command instructed Israeli civilians in towns near the Lebanese border to remain in their homes.

The Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance service reported treating four individuals in Ashkelon for injuries sustained from rocket impacts. The victims included a 75-year-old man, two men aged 55 and 30, as well as another person. Additionally, in Ashdod, MDA medics attended to a woman in her 50s who suffered serious injuries from a rocket impact.

IAF strikes in recent hours in Beit Hanoun, Sajaiya, El-Furqan and Rimal in the Gaza Strip.



We will continue to fight Hamas terrorists as long as necessary for the sake of the residents of the State of Israel.

Sirens blared in various locations such as Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Ra’anana, and even as far north as Baqa al-Gharbiyye, as noted by the Times of Israel. This marked the first instance of sirens being heard in many of these locations since Saturday.

The barrages came a day after Israel formally declared a state of war as the death toll from the massive Hamas attack rose above 700 and was expected to rise further, with the fate of over a hundred people abducted and taken into the Gaza Strip still unclear, Times of Israel reported.