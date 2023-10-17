TEL AVIV: US President Joe Biden is scheduled for a brief visit to Israel, lasting approximately five hours, before heading to Jordan, where he will hold talks with King Abdullah II, reported The Times of Israel citing Channel 12. Following this meeting, President Biden will join a summit hosted by King Abdullah, featuring the participation of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, as reported by The Times of Israel.

The primary focus of this summit, as per reports, is to address the ongoing humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people. During his stay in Israel, President Biden is expected to hold discussions with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog, and engage with the families of hostages and missing persons, The Times of Israel reported.

US President Joe Biden is set to visit Israel on Wednesday at a time when the country is facing its toughest battle with the terrorist group Hamas. Tal Heinrich, Spokesperson for the Israeli Prime Minister's Office on Tuesday said that more than 1,500 Israelis have been killed and 3,900 injured in the war against Hamas.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday said that President Biden is coming to Israel at a "critical moment" and will reaffirm the US' solidarity with Israel. He further added by saying that President Biden will continue to coordinate closely with the Israeli partners to secure the release of hostages taken by Hamas.

Hamas' spokesman, Abu Obeida, has claimed that they were holding between 200 and 250 hostages in Gaza, the Times of Israel reported, adding that while there was no definitive count, due to "security and practical difficulties", it is understood that he captives from the November 7 terror attacks totaling nearly 200.

Meanwhile, the White House also issued a statement on President Biden's visit to Israel. "President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will travel to Israel on Wednesday, October 18, to demonstrate his steadfast support for Israel in the face of Hamas's brutal terrorist attack and to consult on next steps," the White House said.

"President Biden will then travel to Amman, Jordan, where he will meet with his Majesty King Abdullah, Egyptian President Sisi, and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. He will reiterate that Hamas does not stand for the Palestinian people's right to dignity and self-determination and discuss the humanitarian needs of civilians in Gaza," the White House added in its statement.

Earlier on Monday, Spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Tal Heinrich announced that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has extended an invitation to US President Joe Biden to visit Israel and hopes to host the president soon. A Biden visit would also amount to a message to other players in the region, including the Iran-backed Hezbollah, that they should not escalate the conflict further, according to CNN.