Israel Hits 450 Hamas Targets; US Secretary Blinken Meets Turkish Counterpart

With the Israel-Hamas war completing a month, the Israeli Defence Forces have intensified their attacks on the Hamas sites. According to reports, the IDF targeted approximately 450 Hamas targets, which included tunnels, terrorist positions, military facilities, observation posts, and anti-tank missile launch sites. The IDF also said that it has captured a Hamas military compound inside Gaza.

Meanwhile, US State Secretary Antony Blinken met his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan for almost two-and-a-half hours in Ankara. However, they did not issue a joint statement. Speaking at the airport, Blinken said that the two leaders had a lengthy discussion on many issues.

"We talked about the important work that we're doing in support of Ukraine. Turkey has played a critical role, over the last couple of years...We discussed our work to strengthen our counter-terrorism partnership as well as growing our economic relationship through trade and investment. And, of course, we discussed the crises in Gaza, including the efforts to significantly expand humanitarian assistance to people in need...and what we can do to set the conditions for a durable, sustainable lasting peace for Israelis and Palestinians," said Blinken.

Turkey has been calling for an unconditional ceasefire in Gaza while the US has been standing strong with Israel. The US tried to convince Turkey to put more pressure on Hamas for the release of more hostages. However, Turkey has been firm on its stand that prisoner release should be mutual, where Hamas releases hostages and Israel releases Palestinian prisoners. (With ANI inputs)