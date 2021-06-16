Israel launches air strikes on Gaza Strip, first since declaration of ceasefire in May

New Delhi: The Israeli Air Force launched airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday in response to the incendiary balloons launched from the Palestinian territory into southern Israel, Reuters reported.

This is the first flare-up since the end of 11 days of cross-border fighting in May. Tensions rose after a march was conducted in East Jerusalem on Tuesday by Israeli nationalists which drew threats of action by Hamas, the ruling militant group in Gaza.

The Israeli army accepted it attacked Hamas compounds and that it was "ready for all scenarios, including renewed fighting in the face of continued terrorist acts emanating from Gaza,” the agency reported.

The Israeli military said that the strikes come in the wake of Hamas launching balloons with explosives, which Israeli fire brigade reported caused 20 blazes in open fields in communities near the Gaza border.

A Hamas spokesman confirmed the attack and told Reuters that Palestinians will "brave resistance and defend their rights and sacred sites" in Jerusalem.

On May 21, a ceasefire was declared between Israel and Hamas, leading to the end of 11 days of fighting during which hundreds of rockets were launched from both Israel and Palestine sides.

As per Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry, 253 Palestinians were killed during the conflict, including 66 children, while 13 Israelis, including a 5-year-old boy and a soldier lost their lives, ANI reported.

(With inputs from agencies)