Israel Pounds Hamas Strongholds With Airstrikes As 'Gaza Ground Offensive' Looms

Tel Aviv: In anticipation of a potential "ground offensive" in the besieged Gaza Strip, Israel has deployed hundreds of tanks near the southern border. This move awaits approval from the country's political establishment and military leadership. Israeli tanks and troops, positioned on armoured vehicles, have been mobilized in the region, signalling the potential commencement of a ground assault on Hamas in Gaza.

IDF Intercepts Rockets From Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) also reported intercepting four out of nine rockets launched from Lebanese territory. Furthermore, there were reports of anti-tank missiles fired from Lebanon toward Israeli forces.

In response to these attacks, Israeli forces targeted the site in Lebanon from which the rockets were launched into Israel and also struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure using tank fire. Additionally, Israeli forces claimed to have thwarted and dismantled a terrorist cell using an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

Israeli Bombarding In Gaza Continues

As Israeli warplanes continue their airstrikes on the Gaza Strip for the 13th consecutive day, the death toll has risen significantly. Witnesses and medical sources report that more than 40 Palestinians were killed today. Among the casualties, nine people, including seven children, lost their lives when Israeli jets struck a house in Khan Younis, south of Gaza City, according to Wafa news agency.

In the southern Gaza Strip, specifically in Rafah, over 30 Palestinians were killed, and dozens more were injured in Israeli airstrikes, as reported by witnesses. There were further reports of Israeli warplanes striking a house in the Tal al-Sultan neighbourhood in Rafah, with possible fatalities.

Tragically, a Palestinian baby was killed, and multiple individuals were injured during an air attack in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza. Additionally, a child lost their life in an Israeli air raid west of Khan Younis, according to Palestinian medical sources.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have reported that they destroyed "hundreds of Hamas terrorist infrastructures" over the past day. The IDF, in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), mentioned that they continue to conduct ongoing attacks throughout the Gaza Strip. Their targets included anti-tank missile launch sites, tunnel shafts, intelligence infrastructures, operational headquarters, and other facilities used by Hamas.

Furthermore, the IDF indicated that they had targeted Hamas's infrastructure in Gaza, resulting in the destruction of numerous positions, including antitank missile launch sites, tunnel shafts, and intelligence positions. This comes as a response to the October 7 incursion into Israel, with the IDF reporting the deaths of several Palestinian fighters, including members of the armed group.

Top PRC Commander Rafat Abu Hilal Killed

In a significant development, the IDF confirmed the death of Rafat Abu Hilal, the head of the military wing of the Popular Resistance Committees (PRC). The PRC is the third largest armed faction in the Gaza Strip, following Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. The airstrike on Rafat Abu Hilal took place in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, based on intelligence received from the Shin Bet intelligence service.

Sirens Sound In Tel Aviv

On Wednesday evening, sirens sounded in Tel Aviv, warning of possible incoming rockets. A CNN team on the ground witnessed a "very heavy explosion" in the sky. Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist militant group governing the Gaza Strip, launched a barrage of rockets toward Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Residents of Tel Aviv were seen seeking shelter when warning sirens were activated.

The Israeli Defence Force reported rocket sirens in Tel Aviv and across the country. Hamas issued warnings for people to evacuate the city of Ashkelon in southern Israel. Throughout the conflict, Hamas has fired at least 2,200 rockets toward Israel. The Iron Dome missile defence system intercepted 162 of these rockets aimed at residential areas, while others landed in open areas, and 29 fell into the sea.

Delay In Gaza Ground Attack

As Israel prepares for an all-out ground offensive in the Gaza Strip, it faces a significant challenge in dealing with Hamas' extensive underground tunnel network. Experts have cautioned that such an offensive would diminish Israel's firepower advantage, as it would have to engage the enemy on its home turf within a densely populated area with a network of tunnels.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during a joint press briefing with US President Joe Biden, accused Hamas of committing heinous acts against Israeli civilians, including rape, burning, kidnapping, and targeting small children. The death toll from Hamas terror attacks was reported to be 1,400 and expected to rise.

Prime Minister Netanyahu likened Hamas to ISIS, stating, "Hamas is worse than ISIS." He urged the civilized world to unite in defeating Hamas.

Furthermore, the United States has deployed two carrier strike groups in the region, which appears to have deterred Hezbollah from launching a major war against Israel. The US and Israeli intelligence agencies are closely monitoring the situation to assess potential risks and consequences. The US Department of Defense reiterated its full support for Israel in the ongoing conflict, ensuring that Israel has the necessary resources to defend itself.

In addition to supplying military aid to Israel, the US has increased its presence in the region to deter further aggression.