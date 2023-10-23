Israel Says 'No Ceasefire' Amid Hostage Talks; More Aid Convoy Enters Gaza

TEL AVIV: A senior Israeli official has issued a stern warning that there will be "no ceasefire" in Gaza amidst ongoing negotiations to secure the release of more than 200 hostages held by the Palestinian terror group Hamas. This comes as the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) escalate their operations in Hamas-controlled regions of the Gaza Strip. News agency CNN quoted a senior Israeli official saying there will be “no ceasefire” in Gaza despite the US and Qatari efforts to free more than 200 hostages held there by Hamas.

US, Qatar Continue Mediation Efforts



In the midst of the crisis, the United States and Qatar have been actively involved in mediation efforts to free more than 200 hostages held by Hamas. A senior Israeli official, quoted by CNN, emphasized the commitment of both Israel and the US to expedite the release of these hostages, disregarding any potential delay in Israel's anticipated Gaza ground operation. The official stated, "Humanitarian efforts cannot be allowed to impact the mission to dismantle Hamas."

Despite the challenges and public sentiment in Israel, the country has agreed to a US request to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza. The US seeks to postpone an Israeli ground offensive in hopes of rescuing additional hostages and providing vital humanitarian assistance to the besieged enclave.

US, Israel Agree On Aid Supply To Gaza



In a call between US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, both leaders reiterated their commitment to ensuring a "continued flow of critical assistance" into the region. The leaders also welcomed the arrival of the first two aid convoys in Gaza, emphasizing that the humanitarian aid, including food, water, and medical supplies, is already reaching Palestinians in need.

US President Joe Biden spoke with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss developments in Gaza and the surrounding region: White House pic.twitter.com/B3ZBOpGKHU — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2023

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed that the Biden administration maintains regular communication with the Israeli government regarding the situation in Gaza.

'Gaza Offensive Could Take Month'



Israel's Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, shared insights into the military campaign in Gaza, suggesting that it may span a period of one, two, or even three months. He stated firmly, "At the end, there will be no more Hamas." Gallant expressed his appreciation for the Air Force's efforts and hinted at an imminent ground operation.

Israeli Tank 'Accidentally' Hits Egyptian Border



An incident involving an Israeli tank occurred at the Egyptian border, resulting in injuries to several people, including Egyptian border guards. The Israeli military has acknowledged the incident and stated that it was accidental. Both countries' militaries are investigating the matter. “The incident is being investigated and the details are under review. The IDF expresses sorrow regarding the incident,” the Israeli military said in a statement, giving no further details.

IDF Soldier Killed During Raid



Tragically, an Israel Defense Forces soldier lost his life, and three others sustained injuries during a raid conducted as part of preparations for a Gaza ground operation. The IDF continues its efforts to dismantle terror infrastructure and locate missing persons and bodies.

Clashes Inside Gaza



Hamas fighters clashed with Israeli troops inside Gaza, marking one of the first ground skirmishes since the outbreak of hostilities on October 7. While the IDF chief of staff indicated preparations for entering the Gaza Strip, a specific timeframe was not provided.

Growing International Support For Israel



Leaders of the US, UK, Canada, France, Germany, and Italy discussed the Israel-Gaza conflict and the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. They reaffirmed their support for Israel's right to self-defence against terrorism while emphasizing adherence to international humanitarian law. The release of hostages and continued humanitarian aid were key topics of discussion.

Second Humanitarian Convoy Enters Gaza



A second humanitarian convoy has crossed from Egypt into the Gaza Strip, coinciding with Israel's ongoing bombardment. A total of 17 trucks entered Gaza on Sunday, a day after the first convoy comprising 20 trucks carried medical aid, food and water into the area. The strip has been under intense Israeli bombing since October 7 in the wake of a deadly Hamas attack that claimed the lives of more than 1,400 Israelis.

The urgent need for consistent aid delivery in Gaza remains critical due to the dire humanitarian situation, including shortages of medical supplies, food, and drinking water, as Israel has cut off essential utilities in the wake of the deadliest attacks in decades.

The ongoing conflict has resulted in significant casualties on both sides, with over 4500 people killed in Gaza and more than 1,400 people killed in Israel. Over 1 million Palestinians, approximately half of Gaza's population, have fled their homes since the conflict began, seeking refuge in UN-run schools-turned-shelters or with relatives.