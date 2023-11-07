Israel Says Open To Tactical Little Pauses In Gaza War For Aid, Hostages' Release

GAZA/JERUSALEM: In a significant development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has indicated that Israel would be open to "tactical little pauses" in the ongoing conflict to facilitate the entry of aid and the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip. However, Netanyahu firmly rejected calls for a general ceasefire, despite mounting international pressure. Netanyahu also asserted that Israel would maintain the "overall security responsibility" in Gaza for an "indefinite period" once the war concludes. He reiterated that a general ceasefire would only be considered when all hostages held by Hamas are released.

'Open to short pauses'

Despite the refusal of a general ceasefire, Netanyahu expressed a willingness to allow short pauses for humanitarian reasons. Netanyahu also addressed the role of Iran and Hezbollah in the conflict, cautioning them from getting more involved. "I think they've understood that if they enter the war in a significant way, the response will be very, very powerful and I hope they don't make that mistake," Netanyahu told ABC.

Israeli military forces have surrounded Gaza City in the northern part of the enclave, where Hamas is based. They have reported capturing a militant compound and are preparing to target fighters hiding in an extensive network of underground tunnels.

The conflict escalated after a Hamas raid on southern Israel, resulting in casualties and hostages. Israel's response has led to significant Palestinian casualties, including children. Both Israel and Hamas have resisted calls for a ceasefire, with Israel insisting on the release of hostages before any such agreement.

US support for humanitarian pauses

US President Joe Biden discussed the possibility of humanitarian pauses and hostage releases during a phone call with Netanyahu. The White House reiterated its support for Israel while emphasizing the need to protect civilians.

International concern over the humanitarian situation

International organizations have expressed deep concerns about the humanitarian situation in Gaza. Hospitals are overwhelmed, and there is a shortage of essential supplies. Calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire have been made by several United Nations bodies. The Israeli military released videos showing their operations in Gaza, including tank movements and troop deployments. They are actively targeting Hamas field-level commanders to weaken the group's capabilities.

UN Warning

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that Gaza is becoming a "graveyard for children" due to the ongoing conflict. He called for an urgent ceasefire. The U.N. Security Council held closed-door meetings to discuss the situation. Diplomats are still working on reaching an agreement, with a key obstacle being the language used to address the conflict, whether it's a ceasefire, cessation of hostilities, or humanitarian pause.

While the conflict continues, the Biden administration plans to provide $320 million in precision bombs for Israel. Israel has also responded to rocket attacks from Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. Hezbollah, backed by Iran, has been engaging in exchanges of fire with Israeli forces along the Lebanese-Israeli border since the conflict began on October 7, 2023.

Hamas claimed responsibility for launching missiles toward Israeli cities, including Nahariyya and southern Haifa.

More than 10,000 people killed in Gaza

More than 10,000 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its military offensive nearly a month ago, the Hamas-controlled health ministry in the Palestinian enclave said Monday. Ashraf Al Qudra, spokesperson for the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health in Gaza, said at least 10,022 Palestinians in the enclave had been killed by Israeli strikes since October 7, including 4,104 children, 2,641 women and 611 elderly people. Those numbers suggest about three-quarters of the dead are from vulnerable populations. It's unclear how many combatants are included in the total. CNN cannot independently verify the numbers. UN Relief Chief Martin Griffiths said that more than 10,000 people killed in one month "defies humanity."

Israel declared war on Hamas after the Islamist militant group launched a brutal attack on October 7, killing 1,400 in Israel and kidnapping more than 240. Israel retaliated by launching an air and ground offensive on Gaza, vowing to eliminate the militant group.