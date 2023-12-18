Israeli Forces Discover 'Biggest Ever Hamas Tunnel', With 4-KM Long Network; See Pics, Videos

GAZA: In a significant development, Israeli forces have uncovered the ''biggest tunnel'' ever constructed by the Palestinian militant group Hamas. The sprawling underground network, equipped with concrete reinforcement and iron girders, stretches an impressive four kilometres, marking a substantial threat to border security. The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) claimed it to be the ''biggest tunnel system'' created by Hamas, the construction of which was led by Mohammad Sinwar, brother of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

"EXPOSED: The biggest Hamas terrorist tunnel discovered. This massive tunnel system branches out and spans well over four kilometres (2.5 miles). Its entrance is located only 400 meters (1,310 feet) from the Erez Crossing--used by Gazans daily to enter Israel for work and medical treatment in Israeli hospitals," read IDF's latest post on X. "This tunnel system was a project led by Mohammad Sinwar, the brother of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, and the commander of Hamas' Khan Yunis Battalion," it added.

This massive tunnel system branches out and spans well over four kilometers (2.5 miles). Its entrance is located only 400 meters (1,310 feet) from the Erez Crossing—used by Gazans on a daily basis to enter Israel for work… pic.twitter.com/RcjK5LbvGL — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 17, 2023

Strategic Location: Mere Meters Away From Erez Crossing

Situated a mere 400 meters from the Erez Crossing, the tunnel was strategically positioned to facilitate the seamless movement of militants from Gaza into Israel. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) assert that this complex tunnel system was orchestrated by Mohammad Sinwar, the brother of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

Gazans Utilize Tunnel For Work And Medical Treatment

According to the IDF, Gazans were using this colossal tunnel daily to enter Israel for work and medical treatment in Israeli hospitals. The discovery sheds light on the intricate nature of these underground passages, revealing their dual purpose of military operations and civilian infiltration.

Tunnel Dimensions And Electrification

Descending diagonally to a depth of 50 meters, the tunnel expanded to a spacious 3 meters in height and width, complete with electrical fittings. Chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari emphasized the enormity of the structure, describing it as "the biggest tunnel we found in Gaza," capable of accommodating vehicles.

Dismantling Hamas Tunnel Network A Challenge

The IDF's offensive against these tunnels is part of a broader campaign aimed at disabling the extensive network of underground passages and bunkers utilized by Hamas. The discovery underscores the challenges faced by Israeli engineers, who are concerned about the potential use of these tunnels to conceal hostages.

Targeting Erez Crossing

Rear Admiral Hagari highlighted the tunnel's proximity to the Erez Crossing, emphasizing that it was designed to target this specific crossing point. The offensive, initiated after a deadly attack by Hamas militants on October 7, aims to eliminate the entire terror group while minimizing civilian casualties.

Video Evidence: Inside The Tunnel

The IDF presented video evidence showing Mohammed Sinwar, a senior operative in Hamas and the mastermind behind the tunnel, inside a vehicle travelling within the depths of the passage. This revelation provides a rare glimpse into the scale and sophistication of the underground infrastructure.

Ongoing Conflict And Israel's Ultimate Goals

The conflict in Gaza escalated following the October 7 attack by Hamas militants, resulting in casualties and the seizure of hostages. Israel's characterization of the offensive emphasizes the targeting of Hamas' infrastructure with the overarching goal of eliminating the terror group. However, concerns persist about the impact on civilian populations amid the ongoing military operations.