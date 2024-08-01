Israeli Military Confirms Death Of Hamas Military Chief Mohammed Deif

The Israeli military confirmed on Thursday that Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif was killed in a strike carried out last month in Gaza's southern area of Khan Yunis. The announcement follows a day after the killing of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, which was confirmed by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards and Hamas.

Details

In a military statement, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced, "On July 13th, 2024, IDF fighter jets struck in the area of Khan Yunis, and following an intelligence assessment, it can be confirmed that Mohammed Deif was eliminated in the strike." This statement solidified the military's earlier suspicions of Deif's demise.

Deif's Role in October 7th Massacre

The IDF attributed significant responsibility to Deif, stating, "Deif initiated, planned, and executed the October 7th massacre," referencing the Hamas attack on southern Israel that resulted in the deaths of 1,197 people, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Health authorities in Hamas-run Gaza reported that the July 13 strike resulted in over 90 fatalities. Initially, Hamas denied that Deif was among those killed. The powerful 2,000-pound bomb (approximately 900 kilograms) targeting the house where Deif was believed to be hiding with one of his deputies left a massive crater, underscoring the strike's intensity.

Mohammed Deif, the head of the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas's armed wing, had been one of Israel's most wanted men for nearly three decades. His name had been on the US list of "international terrorists" since 2015, marking him as a significant figure in the ongoing conflict.