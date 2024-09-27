Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Rejects Lebanon Ceasefire Proposal: Key Points

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has firmly rejected a ceasefire proposal backed by the United States, which called for a 21-day pause in hostilities with Lebanon. The refusal came as Israel continues its military operations against Hezbollah, with no signs of de-escalation in sight.

Netanyahu, who was in New York to address the United Nations General Assembly, made it clear that Israel's airstrikes against Hezbollah targets would persist until the country achieves its objectives. The Israeli leader stressed that the military's campaign would continue without interruption, despite international pressure to halt the fighting.

"We are continuing to strike Hezbollah with full force, and we will not stop until we reach all our goals," Netanyahu said. His key objective, he added, is ensuring the safety of Israel's northern residents, many of whom have been displaced due to ongoing conflict.

Israeli Airstrike Kills Hezbollah Drone Commander

Netanyahu’s remarks came shortly after the Israeli military confirmed the killing of Mohammad Hussein Srour, Hezbollah's drone unit commander, in an airstrike on the southern suburbs of Beirut. Srour’s death was later confirmed by Hezbollah, further escalating tensions between the two sides.

Growing Civilian Toll in Lebanon

As Israeli airstrikes continue, the civilian toll in Lebanon has risen sharply. Lebanon’s foreign minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, reported that around half a million people have been displaced inside the country due to the bombardment. Lebanon’s health ministry said on Thursday that 92 people had been killed in the last 24 hours, with 153 others injured.

Since the renewed hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah began in October last year, more than 1,500 people have been killed, with over 700 casualties recorded since Monday. The humanitarian crisis in Lebanon is becoming increasingly dire, with both sides suffering significant losses.

International Calls for a Ceasefire

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, speaking from London, emphasized that another large-scale war would have devastating consequences for both Israel and Lebanon. He called for a diplomatic solution to the conflict, noting that military actions would only deepen the suffering of displaced civilians on both sides of the border.

French President Emmanuel Macron also expressed grave concern, warning against Lebanon “becoming a new Gaza.” He pointed to the high number of civilian casualties as "absolutely shocking" and called for an immediate pause in fighting to avoid further escalation.

Risk of Regional Escalation

There are growing fears that the conflict could spiral into a wider regional war. Israel’s plans for a possible ground invasion of Lebanon have heightened these concerns. A broader conflict would have far-reaching implications for the Middle East, with neighboring countries such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar also urging an end to the violence.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati had earlier expressed hope for a ceasefire, but Israel’s continued military action has dashed those prospects for now.