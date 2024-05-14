The UN aid worker who was killed while driving to a hospital in the Khan Younis area from Rafah has been identified as an Indian national. Waibhav Anil Kale, 46, was a former Indian Army soldier. Farhan Haq, the United Nations Secretary-General's Deputy Spokesperson, confirmed the identity of the deceased aid worker in a statement issued Monday night.



According to the UN official, Waibhav Anil Kale began working for the UN as a security service coordinator in Gaza a month ago. According to UN sources, Kale was travelling in a vehicle bearing the United Nations logo.

However, UN sources said it was unclear who fired on the vehicle in which Waibhav Anil Kale was travelling with another UN aid worker. This is the first such UN death in the Gaza conflict.



The IDF has already stated that it is investigating the firing and death of a UN aid worker. In a statement issued late Monday night, the IDF stated that the attack took place in an active combat zone and that it was investigating the attack and death of the UN aid worker.

