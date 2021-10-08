हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Japan earthquake

Japan earthquake: Number of injured in Greater Tokyo area rises to 32

A powerful earthquake struck the capital region of Japan on Thursday. 

Japan earthquake: Number of injured in Greater Tokyo area rises to 32
Representational Image

New Delhi: The number of injured people as a result of a powerful earthquake in Japan`s Greater Tokyo Area has grown to 32, media reported on Friday.

According to the Kyodo news agency, three people are in critical condition.

On Thursday evening, a powerful earthquake struck the capital region of Japan. Initially, its magnitude was estimated at 6.1, but then it was downgraded to 5.9.

ALSO READ | 20 killed, 300 injured as earthquake of magnitude 5.7 rattles Southern Pakistan

Japan is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. The 2011 9.0 magnitude earthquake and the following tsunami killed over 15,000 people and caused the Fukushima nuclear plant disaster. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Japan earthquakeJapan earthquake newsEarthquakeJapanTokyo
Next
Story

Amid rise in tensions with China, Taiwan says it ‘does not seek military confrontation’

Must Watch

PT9M48S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day