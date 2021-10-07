हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Earthquake

Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 hits southern Pakistan, claims at least 15 lives

At least 15 people have died after an earthquake struck southern Pakistan. 

Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 hits southern Pakistan, claims at least 15 lives
Representational Image

New Delhi: The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) on Thursday (October 7, 2021) said an earthquake at a magnitude of 5.7 struck southern Pakistan. 

According to AFP reports, the disaster management officials revealed that at least 15 people have died in the earthquake. The tremor was registered at early hours of Thursday. 

The earthquake was at a depth of 20 kilometres (12 miles), with its epicentre located 102 km east-northeast of Quetta, Pakistan. 

(This is a developing story)

