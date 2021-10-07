Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 hits southern Pakistan, claims at least 15 lives

New Delhi: The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) on Thursday (October 7, 2021) said an earthquake at a magnitude of 5.7 struck southern Pakistan.

According to AFP reports, the disaster management officials revealed that at least 15 people have died in the earthquake. The tremor was registered at early hours of Thursday.

#BREAKING At least 15 killed in earthquake in southern Pakistan: disaster management officials pic.twitter.com/N8TVAQR2zL — AFP News Agency (@AFP) October 7, 2021

The earthquake was at a depth of 20 kilometres (12 miles), with its epicentre located 102 km east-northeast of Quetta, Pakistan.

(This is a developing story)

