Jararacussu pit viper, found in Brazil, can be the answer to Coronavirus, says study

If news reports are to be believed then scientists might have found a way to fight the coronavirus at an early stage. A group of researchers in Brazil has discovered that the venom of a snake found in the country can be a solution to the problems related to Covid 19.

A study published in the scientific journal Molecules states that the molecule produced by the jararacussu pit viper inhibited the virus's ability to multiply in monkey cells by 75%.

"We were able to show this component of snake venom was able to inhibit a very important protein from the virus," Rafael Guido, a University of Sao Paulo professor and an author of the study, told Reuters.

"We're wary about people going out to hunt the jararacussu around Brazil, thinking they're going to save the world ... That's not it!" said Giuseppe Puorto, a herpetologist running the Butantan Institute's biological collection in Sao Paulo, to Reuters. "It's not the venom itself that will cure the coronavirus."

The jararacussu species is one of the largest qualities of snakes that are primarily found in Brazil. They can measure up to two metres.

The world is still struggling to come out of the clutches of the deadly virus that is still wreaking havoc in many countries. Even in India, the cases have started going up in recent weeks causing a fear of the third wave.

(With inputs from agencies)

