Joe Biden administration to place high priority on strengthening India-US ties, pledges to tackle terrorism strongly

Joe Biden administration on Saturday (August 15) said that it will place a "high priority" on continuing to strengthen the relationship between India and the US, asserting that if elected as the next president of the US, Biden will show zero tolerance towards cross-border terrorism in South Asia.

In policy document on Indian-Americans, the Joe Biden campaign on Saturday said that the Democratic presidential candidate believes that India and US can solve any common global challenge by working as responsible partners.

"Biden will deliver on his long-standing belief that India and the United States are natural partners, and a Biden administration will place a high priority on continuing to strengthen the US-India relationship," the Biden Campaign said.

No common global challenge can be solved without India and the United States working as responsible partners," said the campaign as it released ''Joe Biden's Agenda for the Indian American Community'' policy document.

"Together, we will continue strengthening India's defense and capabilities as a counter-terrorism partner, improving health systems and pandemic response, and deepening cooperation in areas such as higher education, space exploration, and humanitarian relief," added the campaign.

Biden's team released the policy document few days after former Biden announced Indian-origin US Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate. Harris' mother belongs to India and she is the first-ever Black vice-presidential nominee.

"Biden will ensure that South Asian Americans are represented in his administration, starting with his Vice-Presidential nominee, Senator Kamala Harris, whose mother emigrated from India to study and build a life in the United States," the campaign policy document said.

"Our government will reflect the diversity of the United States, and Indian American voices will be included in shaping the policies that impact their communities. From fighting COVID-19 to building our economy back better to reforming our system of immigration, a Biden-Harris Administration will be one that Indian-Americans can count on," it said.