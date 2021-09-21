हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Joe Biden

Joe Biden at United Nations: Bitter sting of terrorism real, we must remain vigilant

In his first address at United Nations, Biden reminded that last month terror attack near Kabul attack in which 200 innocent Afghan civilians in a heinous terrorist attack at the Kabul airport.

Joe Biden at United Nations: Bitter sting of terrorism real, we must remain vigilant

New York: Asserting that the bitter sting of terrorism is real, US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that the world must remain vigilant against global and domestic terrorism, adding that Washington will work with local partners to decrease the need for large military deployments.

In his first address at United Nations, Biden reminded that last month terror attack near Kabul attack in which 200 innocent Afghan civilians in a heinous terrorist attack at the Kabul airport. "We must also remain vigilant to the threat of terror, that terrorism poses, to all our nations, whether emanating from distant regions of the world or in our own backyard."

Biden said that the US is more resilient in its ability to repel terrorists. "The bitter sting of terrorism is real. We've almost all experienced it. Last month, we lost 13 American heroes and almost 200 innocent Afghan civilians in a heinous terrorist attack at the Kabul airport. Those who commit acts of terrorism against us will continue to find a determined enemy in the United States. The world today is not the world of 2001, though. And the United States is not the same country we were when we were attacked on 9/11, 20 years ago. Today, we`re better equipped to detect and prevent terrorist threats and we are more resilient in our ability to repel them and to respond," he said.

Joe Biden  told world leaders that his country is focused squarely on the future, noting that ending the war in Afghanistan was a step in moving in that direction. "These are the challenges that we will determine what the world looks like for our children and grandchildren and what they'll inherit. We can only meet them by looking to the future. I stand here today for the first time in 20 years with the United States, not at war. We've turned the page," Biden said.

"All the unmatched strength, energy and commitment, will and resources of our nation are now fully and squarely focused on what`s ahead of us, not what was behind," he continued.

Biden said the US is looking to lead on the global stage, but with the help of its allies and partners.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Joe BidenUnited NationsAmericaAfghanistan
Next
Story

Chinese military plane enters into Taiwan's air defence zone

Must Watch

PT16M27S

DNA: Whose political profit from the death of Mahant Narendra Giri?