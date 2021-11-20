हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris becomes first woman to hold Presidential powers in the US

The temporary power transfer took place while President Joe Biden was under anaesthesia for a routine colonoscopy for 1 hour and 25 minutes. The US' first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president, Harris broke another barrier as she became the first woman to hold presidential powers in the country.

Washington: For the first time in the history of United States of America, a woman got presidential power, even if it was temporarily. US Vice President Kamala Harris temporarily had power transferred to her because of President Joe Biden's health.

The power transfer took place while Biden was under anaesthesia for a routine colonoscopy for one hour and 25 minutes, reported CNN. The US' first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president Harris broke another barrier as she became the first woman to hold presidential powers in the country. Harris worked from her office in the West Wing while Biden was under anaesthesia, according to Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary.

Biden spoke to Harris and the White House Chief of Staff on Friday morning."POTUS was in good spirits and at that time resumed his duties. He will remain at Walter Reed as he completes the rest of his routine physical," Psaki tweeted.

Biden, who turns 79 on Saturday (November 20), arrived Friday morning at Walter Reed Medical Center to undergo his first routine annual physical since taking office, according to CNN. In the US, it is usual for a vice president to assume presidential powers whenever the president requires anaesthesia. Harris was "for one hour and 25 minutes" acting president while Biden was under anesthesia.

Dr. Kevin O'Connor, who has been Biden's primary care physician since 2009, wrote in a six-page memo released by the White House that Biden "remains a healthy, vigorous, 78-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency." Interest in Biden's health has been high ever since he declared his candidacy for the White House in 2019 and remains intense as speculation about a 2024 reelection bid swirls. The visit to the medical center in the Washington suburbs was for his first routine physical exam as president and his first since December 2019.

(With Agency inputs)

 

